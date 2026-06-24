Heather Roberts Moves Up at Connoisseur’s FM News 101 KXL

Less than two years after joining Connoisseur Media Portland’s FM News 101 KXL (KXL-FM), Heather Roberts is taking on a bigger job at the station, which has promoted her to News Director. She will stay in the co-anchor chair on Portland’s Morning News.

A native Oregonian and Emerson College graduate, Roberts spent 15 years based in Central Oregon before returning to Portland in late 2024. Her resume includes a stint as News Director and morning anchor at KBND in Bend and field producer at ABC News. She also founded the Oregon Radio News Network in 2022, syndicating regional content to News/Talk stations across the state, with KXL among its affiliates.

KXL Program Director Grant McHill said, “Heather is a news force. She is relentless in her search for the news and will serve KXL well in this role. I’m excited to see where she takes the KXL News Department.”