Chief Engineer – Spencer Media Group (Saga Communications)

Spencer Iowa and the Iowa Great Lakes resort area of Lake Okoboji and its chain of 5 lakes!

Spencer Media Group, part of Saga Communications, is seeking a Chief Engineer to oversee the technical operations of our radio stations, studios, transmitters, and digital infrastructure.

This role combines RF engineering, IT systems, and studio technology oversight to ensure reliable 24/7 broadcast operations.

If you enjoy solving technical problems, maintaining mission-critical systems, and working in an environment where engineering expertise is respected, this is an excellent opportunity.

What You’ll Do

Broadcast & RF Operations

• Maintain transmitters, translators, antennas, and STL systems

• Monitor signal performance and ensure broadcast reliability

• Perform regular transmitter site inspections and preventive maintenance

• Troubleshoot and resolve RF and signal issues

Studio & Broadcast Systems

• Maintain studio consoles, audio routing, automation systems, and processing

• Ensure high audio quality and reliable on-air operation

• Maintain EAS equipment and compliance systems

• Support production and remote broadcast equipment

IT & Network Systems

• Maintain station computer systems and automation servers

• Manage local networks and IP-based broadcast systems

• Support audio-over-IP infrastructure and connectivity

• Maintain software updates, backups, and system stability

FCC Compliance

• Ensure compliance with FCC technical rules and regulations

• Maintain engineering logs and required documentation

• Oversee EAS compliance and testing

Preventive Maintenance & System Reliability

• Test backup systems including generators and remote controls

• Identify potential technical problems before failures occur

• Recommend equipment upgrades and facility improvements

Qualifications

Preferred qualifications include:

• Broadcast engineering experience (radio preferred)

• Strong RF troubleshooting skills

• Working knowledge of computer networking and IT systems

• Familiarity with broadcast automation and studio equipment

• Understanding of FCC technical rules and compliance

• Experience using test equipment such as spectrum analyzers, oscilloscopes, and power meters

Education:

• Associate or bachelor’s degree in Electronics, Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent experience preferred

Certifications such as SBE certification are a plus.

Physical & Practical Requirements

• Ability to lift equipment up to 50–100 pounds

• Ability to climb ladders and work at transmitter facilities

• Valid driver’s license required

• Availability to respond to occasional after-hours technical needs

Broadcasting operates 24/7, and engineering support may occasionally be required outside normal hours.

Why Join Spencer Media Group

Spencer Media Group is part of Saga Communications, one of the most respected broadcast companies in the industry.

We offer:

• Long-term company stability

• Strong support for engineering and technical operations

• Investment in equipment and infrastructure

• A collaborative and supportive work environment

Our stations have been part of Saga for more than 26 years, and many employees build long-term careers here.

Compensation & Benefits

Compensation is negotiable based on experience.

Benefits include:

• Medical insurance

• Dental insurance

• Vision insurance

• 401(k) with company contribution

• Paid vacation and personal days

• Short and long-term disability insurance

• Life insurance

Saga Communications offers one of the strongest benefits packages in broadcasting.

Location

This position is based in Spencer Iowa and the Iowa Great Lakes Region of Lake Okoboji and a chain of 5 lakes in northwest Iowa.

Relocation to the Spencer area is required.

Benefits:

• Relocation assistance

Work Location: In person

Send resume to Craig Hodgson at [email protected]