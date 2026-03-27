Martin To Exit As A Key Audacy Radio Programming Leader

“I’ve made the decision to step down from my role at Audacy on May 1st and begin the next phase of my career.”

That’s what Michael Martin shared with Audacy Corp. staff on Friday, as the Sr. VP of Programming and Head of Music Initiatives revealed he is stepping down from his role, effective May 1.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the chance to build and evolve programming platforms, develop meaningful artist partnerships, and create large scale events that connect brands with audiences in real, measurable ways,” Martin said in the memo. “I’m proud of the work, the innovation, and the results. At the core, I’ve always focused on building brands, developing talent, and creating moments that actually cut through, and that’s exactly what I plan to keep doing moving forward.”

Martin concluded that he is excited for what’s ahead as he thanked his co-workers “for your amazing partnership, support and mutual love for all things music and artistry. Music is how I breathe. Thank you for supplying the oxygen.”

Audacy Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano remarked on Martin’s “17 distinguished years” at an organization formerly known as Entercom, and prior to that with the former CBS Radio, which Entercom (now Audacy) acquired in a reverse Morris Trust-fueled tax free merger.

His time at CBS Radio, and ultimately Audacy, began in 2009 after many years at iHeartMedia predecessor Clear Channel Communications. He led San Francisco-based stations KLLC ([email protected]), KMVQ (99.7 NOW) and KITS (Live 105).

In 2014, Martin took on the newly created position of SVP of Programming and Music Initiatives, leading the company’s partnerships with the music industry. In this role, he has liaised with artists, labels and managers and collaborated with the company’s Format Vice Presidents and Brand Managers to innovate new on-air and off-air experiences for consumers and advertisers.

“Those innovations have included the development of Audacy’s annual We Can Survive concert,” Sottolano commented, adding that Martin has also overseen Audacy’s music partnership programs, including the new artist development program LAUNCH, “which has played a crucial role in the recent breakouts of artists like Alex Warren and Jelly Roll.”

Sottolano also saluted Martin for his “creativity and competitiveness,” noting, “We will sorely miss him as we wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”