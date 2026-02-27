Buffalo Public Radio Signal To Go Commercial Due To Federal Cuts

“Replacing a $2.2 million structural funding loss indefinitely through donations alone would not be realistic or responsible,” is the message from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, as the public radio organization converts one of its frequencies to an advertising-eligible license.

As soon as May, 94.5 FM will stop being BTPM Classical and become a commercial station blending local, national, and international news, public affairs, entertainment, sports, and music, supported by both member donations and advertising. The station’s new name has not been announced, but the change does create a sizeable programming snafu.

NPR, of which BTPM is a member, prohibits its content from airing on commercial stations, so BTPM’s NPR content, including Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me, will all be moved to 88.7 FM. Classical programming will also shift to the lower frequency.

The conversion follows last year’s congressional rescissions that led to the closure of the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, and, more specifically, stripped BTPM of $2.2 million in annual federal funding. The organization reports that more than half of its operating budget comes from members.

Station management states that advertising on 94.5 will roll out gradually with category restrictions and a firewall between editorial and sales operations. BTPM plans a virtual town hall and at least one in-person listener event before the switch.

Other public radio operators are dealing with the cuts in different ways. Saddleback College handed off its FCC license for Orange County’s KSBR to California State University, Northridge as a permanent addition for 88.5 The SoCal Sound (KCSN), citing continuity concerns. Other operators have been forced into layoffs, including American Public Media Group, Community Radio for Northern Colorado, Vermont Public, and many others.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media President and CEO Tom Calderone commented, “The federal funding cut put us in a difficult position. But we are using this moment to think creatively — as we always have — about how we serve our community while protecting BTPM’s essential services. We still have details to finalize before the switch launches. However, we know how much our audiences value the stations they have listened to for decades, and we didn’t want to wait to share what’s ahead.”

“Buffalo Toronto Public Media remains a nonprofit organization. Our mission, editorial standards, and public service commitment remain unchanged.”