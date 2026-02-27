NAB Show Adds Fourth Day to Sports Summit With All-Star Guests

Between revenue success, audience share, a slew of 2026 events, and federal interest, broadcast sports are enjoying a massive moment, and NAB Show is preparing to make the most of it by adding a fourth day to its Sports Summit, which will span the entire event.

The Summit will run April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with exhibits open April 19-22 and a broadened focus on the shifting economics of sports media as leagues, networks, streamers, and technology companies recalibrate rights, distribution, and fan engagement strategies.

For the first time, sessions in the Sports Theater on the West Hall show floor will be accessible to all attendees with a Show Floor Pass.

NBC Sports President of Acquisitions and Partnerships Jon Miller will headline the Summit with a Main Stage conversation titled “NBC Sports Playbook: Rights, Partnerships and What’s Next,” moderated by Puck’s The Varsity author John Ourand. The discussion follows a February slate for the network that included the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game.

Other confirmed speakers represent teams, ownership groups, investment firms, and technology platforms, including executives from the San Francisco 49ers, Levallois Metropolitans Basketball Club, DealMaker, Religion of Sports, Bruin Capital, and AWS.

Programming will examine how production models, capital investment, policy shifts, and technology are reshaping live sports and revenue structures. Topics include media rights strategy, sovereign wealth and private equity investment, athlete-led enterprises, sports betting economics, women’s sports valuation, global expansion and the integration of immersive venue technology.

NAB EVP and Managing Director of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka said, “The economics of sports media are being rewritten in real time. With Jon Miller and leaders from across leagues, teams, venues, and investment groups, we’re bringing together the executives who are actively shaping the future of rights, partnerships, and fan engagement.”