Katz: Women Trust Radio More Than TV and Social Media

As platforms compete for time and attention across screens and feeds, a new media trust study suggests radio’s relationship with female audiences in the US remains stronger than newspapers, television, podcasts, and social media.

Radio is the most trusted media platform among US women 18+, according to new data from Katz Radio Group. In the company’s 2026 Media Trust Study of 600 adults conducted in January, 83% of women rated radio as very trustworthy or trustworthy. Newspapers ranked second at 79%, followed by television at 74%, podcasts at 70%, and social media at 48%.

The findings reinforce radio’s long-standing position as a high-trust environment for female audiences, particularly as media consumption continues to fragment across digital platforms.

Edison Research data cited by Katz shows women integrate audio throughout their daily routines, like commuting, working, running errands, and time at home. Unlike screen-based media, audio accommodates multitasking, allowing women to stay informed and entertained without demanding visual attention. That habitual listening builds familiarity and consistency, two factors closely tied to media trust.

Radio personalities and local stations deepen that relationship, fostering a sense of reliability and companionship that sustains long-term engagement across age groups.

Edison Research’s 2025 Women & Music report adds further context. Among more than 2,500 women surveyed, 89% use music audio daily, spending roughly three hours listening, nearly half of it via traditional radio. AM/FM leads music discovery at 49%, ahead of SiriusXM, TikTok, and Instagram, with even stronger reliance among older and rural listeners. The medium also holds a prominent place in family life: 89% of mothers say they listen to radio with their children.