What Broadcasters Get Wrong About Christian Radio

Christian radio is often discussed in assumptions instead of operational reality. Within the broader industry, the format is still frequently labeled niche, outdated, or one-dimensional, even as many operators have some of the most innovative and audience-driven brands.

In our upcoming March issue, Radio Ink asked our inaugural Christian Radio Champions honorees to address common misconceptions about Christian radio held within the broader media business.

Here’s a sampling of what they told us:

“That we’re homogenous or narrowly defined. Faith is beautifully wide. It looks as much like a 70-year-old in a purple glitter suit as it does a 20-something in a tee and barrel jeans. As consumers, they don’t just match or mirror ‘mainstream’ consumption, but in many cases, it is actually the same person.”

“That Christian radio is niche, outdated, or less professional. In reality, it’s some of the most innovative, listener-focused media out there. When done right, it competes with any format – because authenticity, trust, and purpose still win with the listener.”

“There is too often the misconception that Christian radio is old-fashioned and lacking sound programming techniques and assets, but this isn’t true. Christian radio may have the most dedicated, loyal, and supportive audiences, who actively support “their” station and its sponsors. Today’s leadership fights complacency while always innovating toward expansion and the sustainability of its constituencies.”

