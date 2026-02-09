Radio.com Buyer Identified Nearly One Year After Sale

Almost one year after the domain’s sale, audio advertising tech provider Consumable Inc. has emerged as the buyer of Radio.com, acquiring the domain from Audacy as part of a plan to create a creator-focused, AI-enabled streaming platform.

Audacy obtained the web address in its CBS Radio merger in 2017. The company attempted to sell it through a GoDaddy auction in 2022 and 2023 for $2.5 million, with no public bids before pulling the listing. No purchase price has been revealed. Consumable also purchased the Mark Cuban-backed Fireside platform, which will be absorbed under the Radio.com name, according to Variety. Fireside’s interactive tools will be integrated to support artists and creators across audio, video, and live formats.

Consumable said the platform is designed to help creators build businesses by pairing distribution with tools for monetization and audience engagement. The company framed the strategy as a response to AI accelerating content creation while reducing the competitive value of the underlying technology.

The transaction includes the launch of Digital Indies, a micro private-equity venture studio led by general partners Mark Levin and Fireside co-founder Falon Fatemi. The firm will invest in and build creator-first platforms and infrastructure.

In a statement on Fireside’s website, Levin said, “Technology is becoming cheaper and faster. Distribution is the advantage. Radio.com has massive reach and discovery at scale. Fireside brings the creator operating system and interactive streaming layer. Together, we’re building modern infrastructure that helps creators monetize across formats while building real enterprise value.”