Yacht Rock Comes Ashore In Hampton Roads At 92.9 The Wave

Max Media of Coastal Virginia is riding a new musical tide at 92.9 The Wave (WTVW), retooling the station as Yacht Rock for Coastal Virginia with a format built around 1970s and 1980s soft rock that the company says is designed to match the region’s rhythm.

Local on-air personalities will remain the same, with coastal-themed promotions, contests, and events also planned as part of the rebrand.

Max Media of Coastal Virginia Vice President and General Manager Keith Barton said, “The reimaging of 92.9 The Wave as Coastal Virginia’s Yacht Rock station is a natural fit. This format delivers feel-good music that listeners know and love, and we’re excited to introduce a station that reflects the relaxed coastal lifestyle of our community.”