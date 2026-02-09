CMG Miami Names ‘Johnny Promo’ To Activations Role

John “Johnny Promo” Coscia is headed to Cox Media Group Miami as Promotions and Activations Manager. Coscia comes to the four-station cluster after serving as Regional Promotions Director for Atlantic Records for 16 years.

He takes the position starting February 16. CMG Miami includes Hits 97.3 FM, Easy 93.1 FM, Hot 105 FM, and 99JAMZ.

CMG Miami Director of Operations and Programming Phil Michaels-Trueba said, “We’re thrilled to welcome John to the CMG Miami leadership team. His decades of experience in promotions, radio, and the music industry make him a powerful partner and collaborator as we elevate our brands, deepen audience engagement, and super-serve our clients across South Florida.”

Coscia stated, “Coming back to Miami feels like coming home. I’m excited to join the winning brands at CMG Miami and help build on the incredible momentum already in place.”