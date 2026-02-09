Audacy’s WCCO Raises $742,602 During 17th Annual Radiothon

Audacy Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO has raised $742,602 for Second Harvest Heartland during its 17th annual End Hunger Together Radiothon. The total represents the highest amount raised in the event’s history and supports local hunger relief efforts.

The radiothon was broadcast live from Second Harvest Heartland. WCCO hosts Vineeta Sawkar, Jordana Green, Adam Carter, Chad Hartman, and Jason DeRusha led the coverage.

Throughout the day, hosts shared stories from Second Harvest Heartland staff, clients, board members, and community partners. The broadcast included a surprise $10,000 donation from Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch.

WCCO Brand Manager Brad Lane said, “All I can say is…WOW. This record-breaking result belongs to our fans and sponsors; they didn’t just meet the moment – they transcended it – and the impact will be felt by thousands of neighbors who need it most. Once again, this illustrates what’s possible when a community is galvanized by compassion and purpose. We’re incredibly proud to partner with Second Harvest Heartland and honored to use ‘CCO Radio’s legacy platform to help turn generosity into real, measurable impact for families across Minnesota.”

Second Harvest Heartland Chief Executive Officer Sarah Moberg said,“We are incredibly grateful for our generous community and the generous listeners of WCCO Radio. At a time when more and more of our neighbors are turning to the hunger-relief network for support, every dollar truly makes a difference.”