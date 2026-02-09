K-LOVE Launches International Broadcasts in Milan and Zambia

Educational Media Foundation’s K-LOVE is extending its international footprint through new broadcast partnerships in Europe and Africa, bringing its Christian music programming to listeners in Italy and Zambia via terrestrial radio distribution.

Through a partnership with Radio Vita, K-LOVE programming began airing in Milan on February 6 using Digital Audio Broadcasting. The rollout blends English-language K-LOVE content with locally produced Italian programming, with Italian-language K-LOVE segments planned over time.

Later this month, K-LOVE will also begin broadcasting in Zambia through a partnership with Faith Radio and Central Africa Baptist University, extending coverage into parts of the Congo. Programming in that region will air in English, the primary language used in Zambia.

The network already operates terrestrial signals in Puerto Rico, American Samoa, and the US Virgin Islands, along with parts of Canada and Mexico. Sister network Air1 is heard in New Zealand.

K-LOVE CEO Tom Stultz said, “We are excited and honored to bring Positive, Encouraging K-LOVE to new audiences in Milan, and the timing couldn’t have been better. Listeners have long been able to access our programming worldwide through the K-LOVE App, but bringing it to the airwaves will open the door for even more people to move closer to Jesus.”

Radio Vita Founder and President Sam Fiore said, “Together, we can bring the Gospel to all of Italy through radio. We started with 100,000 listeners and now we have the potential to reach 6 million. Christian radio has been very limited in Italy, but this partnership with K-LOVE changes that.”

K-LOVE Board Member Sam Horn remarked, “Through this partnership, the hope of Jesus and the truth of His word will reach thousands of people in Central Africa. Only God could do this, and we’re honored to be a small part of His plan to reach some of the most disadvantaged places with the Gospel.”