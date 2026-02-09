Washington Post Mortem

I grew up on the Washington Post sports section. My Dad and I bonded over it. Starting with Shirley Povich, the Post sports section has a long and, ahem, storied history of great columnists and writers. They not only fostered my love of the local teams, but they also made me a true sports fanatic.

And now—poof—it’s gone. Apparently, the fourth-richest man in the world could not find the spare change in his $500 million to keep this storied institution afloat. Nor, it seems, was he able to secure a buyer who would be willing to carry on the tradition and impact of the Washington Post.

Washington, DC, is not some minor league backwater. ALL the major professional sports leagues are represented there. It is a burgeoning market for women’s sports. There are major college programs within its market footprint. And it is a nationally recognized hotbed of high school sports.

One could say there is an appetite for local sports coverage. There is likely a revenue stream buried in there, as well.

How does this relate to radio? I submit the following:

For years, radio had the monopoly on new music. Record companies relied on radio for the “free” publicity of their products. Both of those paradigms have been shattered in the digital age.

Similarly, major sports programs, both professional and college, have benefited from regular coverage in the local press. The “beat” reporters shared the good, the bad, and the ugly of our favorite teams. This type of information fed into our emotional bonds with the teams. In DC, that will no longer happen.

Local TV long ago abandoned sports reporting. I don’t think anyone will resurrect the late, great George Michael’s Sports Machine. Local radio does not have the budget or the personnel to provide granular coverage. ESPN will attempt to fill the void, but some context will be lost.

This means the teams will need to find ways to sell or tell their stories. However, to expect 100% honest “reporting” from a team’s website would be like expecting honest food reviews from the folks at Campbell’s Soups. What independent (and trustworthy) source can fill this gap?

Radio.

Audacy has a large sports radio presence in Washington. Hubbard dominates with WTOP. What if one of those groups rallied the free agents from the Post’s sports team and created a DC sports page?

The writers could be independent contractors who are paid in a revenue share model. (Please pay their expenses, as well.) The page could have a naming rights sponsor. Under Armour? DraftKings? There is a built-in promotional vehicle called radio. And, there is the combined credibility of the Washington Post and respected local radio stations.

This would be a boon for the teams, as they would be under regular public scrutiny—aka free publicity. It would give the fan bases a regular place to find that insider information only regular beat reporters can provide. And radio would benefit from providing this needed public service…and the additional revenue.

The time is now, while public sentiment and awareness is high.

I, for one, would gladly cancel my Post subscription and fork over that $10 a month for this new venture. Anyone else?