Audacy Picks Three New Format VPs Amid ‘Content-First’ Shift

Audacy has appointed three new Format Vice Presidents as part of an ongoing reorganization around programming. Mitch Rosen, Ryan Castle, and Molly Cruz join the executive programming leadership team as VPs of Sports, Rock, and Top 40, respectively, with Brand Managers now reporting directly to their format’s VP.

Rosen joined 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago in February 2005 and has led the sports talk station for nearly two decades. He was promoted to VP and Brand Manager of The Score in 2023. He will share Sports Format VP duties with Chris Kinard.

Castle is a 20-year veteran of 99.9 KISW in Seattle, where he serves as Brand Manager and midday host. He also helps program and manage 92.3 KGON in Portland.

Cruz was named Brand Manager of Chicago’s B96 (WBBM) in 2023, coming from Milwaukee, where she served as Assistant Brand Manager for 99.1 The Mix and 103.7 Kiss FM from 2015 to 2023. She was made full Brand Manager of those stations alongside her Chicago duties in April.

Adult Contemporary Format VP Nikki Nite, All-News Format VP Jennifer Seelig, Alternative Format VP Kevin Weatherly, Classic Hits Format VP Chris Ebbott, Country Format VP Tim Roberts, Hot AC Format VP Steve Salhany, News/Talk Format VP Drew Anderssen, Spanish Format VP Jimmy Gonzalez, Urban Contemporary Format VP Mike Street, and Urban AC and Throwbacks Format VP Skip Dillard round out the format leadership structure.

Audacy CEO Kelli Turner announced the reorganization last week, describing it as a “Content-First” approach that aligns programming expertise across markets while allowing local management to concentrate on revenue and operations. The structure removes programming oversight from market presidents’ day-to-day responsibilities.