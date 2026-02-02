Sommer Frisk Takes on Regional Manager Role at Connoisseur

Connoisseur Media has named former Cumulus Media cluster leader Sommer Frisk Market Manager for its Palm Springs radio cluster, expanding her responsibilities to include Regional Manager oversight of the company’s Alaska and Salt Lake City markets.

At Cumulus, Frisk served as Vice President and Market Manager in Ventura, CA. Her background includes integrated marketing initiatives, revenue development, and market-level leadership across competitive environments.

Frisk commented, “I get to live in a beautiful area, lead amazing teams, work alongside Tina Murley’s fearless leadership, and execute Jeff Warshaw’s bold, forward-thinking vision for media. When the stars align like this, you don’t hesitate – you get to work.”

Connoisseur Media Senior Vice President, Western Region and Market Manager for San Francisco and San Jose Tina Murley said, “Sommer’s leadership, passion for local media, and her ability to connect with communities make her an ideal addition to the Connoisseur family. As we deepen presence in Palm Springs, Alaska, and Salt Lake City, Sommer’s strategic vision, commitment to local communities, and operational expertise will be invaluable.”