Kevin LeGrett Exits iHeart To Join Beasley Media Group C-Suite

iHeartMedia executive Kevin LeGrett is stepping into the newly created Chief Business Officer role at Beasley Media Group. The now-former President of iHeart Sports will work with Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley to unify the company’s revenue strategy.

Earlier in his career, LeGrett served as Division President, West Coast, and Market President for iHeartMedia Los Angeles, leading the company’s highest-revenue radio cluster from 2015 to 2023. His prior roles also include Senior Vice President of Operations for regional markets, President of Political Strategy, President of Citadel Broadcasting, and Senior Vice President and Market Manager at Infinity Broadcasting.

As the iHeart Sports Network leader, he was tasked with oversight of the broadcaster’s national sports audio portfolio.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “Kevin’s deep experience across broadcast, digital, experiential, podcasting, and sports makes him uniquely qualified to lead our revenue strategy. His proven ability to scale platforms, grow teams, and deliver results on both a national and local level will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and innovate for our clients and communities.”

LeGrett commented, “Beasley’s commitment to local communities, strong culture, and forward-thinking approach to media – especially its transformation across digital, streaming, and multiplatform platforms – aligns perfectly with my passion for building innovative, integrated solutions that drive real impact for advertisers and listeners alike. I’m excited to help lead the next chapter of growth.”