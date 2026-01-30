Ives and Jacobson To Unite For ‘Real Story’ On Chicago’s Answer

Salem Media Group has expanded its Chicago lineup as The Real Story moves into a weekday slot on 560 The Answer (WIND-AM) and pairs Jeanne Ives with Amy Jacobson, who was previously heard on the signal as co-host of Chicago’s Morning Answer.

Ives, who has hosted The Real Story solo since its 2023 launch, previously served three terms as an Illinois State Representative. In addition to her nearly 15 years on WIND-AM, Jacobson brings a background including earlier reporting roles at NBC 5 Chicago and stations across several major markets.

AM 560 The Answer Regional Vice President and General Manager John Gallagher stated, “Bringing Amy Jacobson back to the station fills a huge void for our audience. She has been relentless in her quest for the truth, and she gets answers that our listeners need to hear. Jeanne Ives is one of the most politically connected people in the state of Illinois. She brings a wealth of knowledge regarding so many issues that affect everyone within our listening area. I am looking forward to the in-depth conversation and new perspective this team will offer.”

Ives said, “I am thankful and excited to be a part of the Salem family. Information is power, and Amy and I want to bring the Real Story on policy, along with informed commentary from years of experience, knowing the players and politicians, to our listeners. We want listeners to be informed, so they can hold the politicians accountable.”

Jacobson commented, “I am thrilled to be returning home to AM 560 The Answer. Jeanne and I will be part of the strongest Conservative line-up in Chicago radio. As many of you know, life takes some unexpected turns, but when you love what you do, the signal always finds its way back.”