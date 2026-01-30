Portland Timbers Matches Head to Audacy’s Fan Sports Network

The Portland Timbers have a new flagship home, as Audacy’s 105.1 The Fan (KRSK-AM/FM) becomes the Major League Soccer club’s primary radio partner. The partnership begins with the Timbers’ season opener on February 21 against the Columbus Crew.

Under the agreement, Timbers matches will air across the Fan Sports Network on 105.1 FM and 1080 AM. While the majority of broadcasts will be simulcast on both stations, select matches will air exclusively on either 105.1 FM or 1080 AM.

Additionally, The Fan is launching Timbers FAN, a weekly show hosted by midday personality Patrick Harris and Apple TV MLS play-by-play announcer Jake Zivin. The program will feature player and coach interviews, team updates, and coverage of the Timbers and T2 squads.

Portland Timbers Chief Executive Officer Heather Davis remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with 105.1 The Fan, creating a flagship presence for the club on FM radio that will help us engage a broader audience across the region. This new partnership brings fresh energy and excitement to how fans will follow the club on match days and throughout the week on The Fan’s wide variety of local programming.”

Audacy Portland Senior Vice President and Market Manager Ryan Cooley said, “We’re extremely excited to partner with the Portland Timbers as we continue delivering the best local sports content and growing the FAN Sports Network. Together, we’re committed to delivering high-quality coverage and meaningful access for fans, so The Fan becoming the radio home of the Portland Timbers was a natural fit. We look forward to working closely with the club to enhance the matchday and season-long experience.”