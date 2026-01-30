Super Bowl LX: FOX Sports Radio, SiriusXM Take San Francisco

As Super Bowl LX week begins in San Francisco, FOX Sports Radio and SiriusXM are rolling out wall-to-wall coverage, combining live, on-location programming with expanded distribution across broadcast, satellite, and digital platforms ahead of the Big Game.

For FOX Sports Radio, the guest roster includes current players, former stars, and media personalities such as Steve Young, Bo Jackson, Andrew Luck, Christian McCaffrey, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, Brian Urlacher, and Emmitt Smith.

The Dan Patrick Show will originate from China Basin Park February 2–6, while the brand new Stugotz and Company LIVE! will broadcast from the Moscone Center February 2–5. Two Pros and a Cup of Joe with LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn, and Jonas Knox will air live February 4–6.

Additional on-site broadcasts include Covino & Rich and The Odd Couple with Rob Parker & Kelvin Washington, both airing from the Moscone Center February 2–6. Other national shows, including The Herd with Colin Cowherd, The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, and The Ben Maller Show, will broadcast live from Los Angeles throughout the week.

Meanwhile, SiriusXM subscribers will have access to multiple game broadcasts, live shows from the Super Bowl LX Media Center, and a dedicated pop-up channel.

SiriusXM NFL Radio will broadcast live all week from the Media Center, covering Opening Night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announcement, and NFL Honors. Additional live programming will come from Mad Dog Sports Radio, The Stephen A. Smith Show, and other specials.

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, SiriusXM will carry multiple live broadcasts from Levi’s Stadium, including official team feeds for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, the national Westwood One broadcast, and a Spanish-language call. Bad Bunny’s halftime show will air live on both the Super Bowl LX Radio and Caliente channels.

The Super Bowl LX Radio pop-up channel launches February 2 on channel 79, offering game previews, event coverage, and Bay Area logistics throughout the week, with programming also available via the SiriusXM app and NFL One Pass in San Francisco.