Former Spotify General Counsel Joins SiriusXM as Legal Leader

SiriusXM names Eve Konstan as EVP, Secretary, and Chief Legal Officer – a new title for the satellite radio giant. She replaces General Counsel Rich Baer, who joined in March, making her SiriusXM’s third legal chief in a year following the retirement of Patrick Donnelly.

Konstan comes from Spotify, where, as General Counsel, she oversaw content licensing, M&A, litigation, and corporate governance. Before Spotify in 2020, she was EVP and General Counsel at WarnerMedia Entertainment and spent 20-plus years at HBO.

Baer is retiring after more than four decades in corporate law, including roles at Liberty Media, UnitedHealth Group, and Qwest Communications. Donnelly stepped down from SiriusXM in April after more than 25 years.

Konstan said, “I’m pleased to join SiriusXM, an audio entertainment pioneer, as the company builds on its strong momentum and continues to evolve. I look forward to working with Jennifer, the leadership team, and the first-rate legal team to support the company’s strategic priorities.”

SiriusXM Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Witz said, “Eve brings deep legal expertise across audio and the broader media landscape, and her appointment reinforces the strength of our leadership team during a period of focused execution. As we continue to advance our strategic priorities, I look forward to partnering with Eve to support the business and help deliver long-term value for our listeners, partners, and shareholders.” “Rich has been an incredible addition to SiriusXM’s team, and his impact on the team and the business will continue to be felt for many years to come. On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank Rich for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best in his next chapter,” Witz added.