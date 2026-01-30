FCC Votes 3-0 for Revised Foreign Ownership Review Framework

The FCC unanimously approved revised foreign ownership review requirements on Thursday, codifying long-standing policies in an effort to clarify expectations for license holders while maintaining national security review processes.

In a 3-0 vote, the Commission said the updated rules formalize practices developed over the past decade for reviewing increasingly complex ownership structures involving broadcast, common carrier wireless, and aeronautical licensees. Under the revised rules, the Commission codifies definitions, concepts, and review practices that previously existed largely through precedent rather than regulation. The FCC said doing so will help filers provide more complete information upfront, reduce the need for supplemental filings, and shorten processing times for Section 310(b) petitions.

The review process is triggered when a filer seeks approval to exceed aggregate foreign ownership benchmarks or when certain foreign individuals or entities propose to hold equity or voting interests in FCC licensees. Reviews are handled by the FCC’s Office of International Affairs, with the Media Bureau involved in broadcast-related filings.

The FCC said its foreign ownership framework has long balanced the role of foreign investment in innovation, job creation, and economic growth with the need to protect national security, law enforcement, and trade policy interests.

The codified rules are designed to ensure consistent application across transactions while preserving the agency’s ability to assess national security risks as ownership structures evolve, in alignment with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s broader “Delete, Delete, Delete” deregulatory effort.