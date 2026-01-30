EMF Finalizes Long-Pending Milwaukee Station Purchase

After 18 years as B93.3, Milwaukee’s WLDB is officially owned by Educational Media Foundation. The $4 million sale of WLDB and WLUM has closed following a prolonged approval process. The August agreement was initially expected to conclude by September 30.

The sale marks an entry into the market for EMF, which already operates three full-power K-LOVE stations in Wisconsin: WPCK in Green Bay, WPFF in Sturgeon Bay, and WLCW in La Crosse. That trio also has a network of FM translators stretching the signal to smaller communities.

The sale was the beginning of the end for the Milwaukee Radio Alliance, a partnership between Times-Shamrock Communications and All Pro Broadcasting, with the latter led by interim CEO Diane Sutter since the retirement of Jim Loftus in July. The group announced the divestment of its remaining properties, Fonz FM (WZTI-AM) (1290) and Froggy MKW 100.3/107.3 (WLDB-HD3), in September.

A K-LOVE spokesperson told Radio Ink‘s sister publication, RBR+TVBR, “We are excited for the opportunity for K-LOVE Radio to have one of the best signals in Milwaukee and bring our vertical worship format, Air1, to the market for the first time. These signals represent an opportunity for us to reach more listeners in the downtown area as well as areas north of the city.”

The buy was one of several high-profile EMF acquisitions in 2025 as the Christian broadcaster only grows larger. The group purchased seven FM stations from Salem Media Group for $80 million in major markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. It is also acquiring Beasley Media Group’s WPBB 98.7 FM in Tampa for $8 million, and was involved in a high-profile bidding war in St. Louis for KDHX.