Diane Sutter Named Acting CEO of Times-Shamrock

Following the retirement of Jim Loftus, Times-Shamrock Communications has announced a new leadership structure, elevating longtime board member Diane Sutter to Acting CEO and adding Chief Operating Officer duties to current Chief Financial Officer Scott Brickel.

Sutter, who has served on the Times-Shamrock board for nearly four years, brings decades of broadcast leadership experience to the CEO role. She is the President and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting, which she founded. Her additional executive leadership includes roles as president of Shamrock Television and executive vice president of operations for Shamrock Broadcasting, overseeing 23 major market radio stations and multiple network television affiliates.

Earlier in her career, Sutter managed Shamrock stations in Pittsburgh and Lexington, after rising through the ranks from newsroom producer to general manager. Sutter is the founder and dean of the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training program and is a recipient of the NAB’s National Radio Award.

Radio Ink recognized her contributions to the industry with its Lifetime Leadership Award honoree in 2023.

Brickel, who has been CFO for six years, will continue in that role while assuming additional day-to-day operational responsibilities across the company’s properties.

The company’s radio assets include WZBA-FM in Baltimore, three stations operated through the Milwaukee Radio Alliance, and seven stations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Times-Shamrock Communications Board Chair Bill Goodspeed said, “Both Diane and Scott are very familiar with our stations and have been working with our teams for quite some time and it is a natural progression for the company. We are very pleased we could look inside the organization to identify the talent to continue to lead and move the company forward.”