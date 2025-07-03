Racine, WI- ABOUT OUR COMPANY

Civic Media has built a state-wide radio and digital media network in Wisconsin with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our 24 radio stations, websites, mobile app, and associated social media platforms. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides, and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary, and civic engagement.

SUMMARY

The Senior Talk Show Producer is a creative and highly-organized communicator responsible for creation of engaging and thought-provoking Civic Media content, including research, strategy, booking, and overall quality. The Producer will join a broadcast and digital team that works together to bring important news and meaningful stories to Wisconsinites.

The ideal candidate will be able to work in a fast-paced environment, have an interest in current events and politics, have previous broadcasting experience, be able to think on their feet, and have natural curiosity. The Senior Talk Show Producer will collaborate with a team to help increase listenership and viewership levels.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

• Works closely with show hosts as a trusted colleague and partner

• Sharp attention to detail and ability to work effectively under pressure

• Selects and coordinates guests and contributors to create entertaining opinion programming

• Develops innovative new ways to tell stories that relate to an audience

• Conceives, develops, and transforms concepts into on-air and digital content

• Brainstorms and oversees development of new segments and benchmarks from idea to reality

• Helps write intros, scripts, promos, and teases

• Directs the live broadcast, keeps segments on time, makes on-the-fly decisions during a show, handles issues, and coordinates with technical producers

SKILLS & KNOWLEDGE

• Excellent written and oral communication skills

• Natural curiosity

• Ability to generate interest for the topic and enthusiasm from callers

• Familiarity with current events, national politics and news topics

• Knowledge of Wisconsin’s political landscape preferred

• Ability to contribute on-air as needed

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

• Experience working in broadcast radio or television as a line, segment, or show producer

• Background in journalism or reporting a plus

• Experience in a live production control room, including during breaking news

• Proficiency with computers, email, word processing, social media, and the Internet required

• Basic knowledge of live broadcast sound equipment

• Basic knowledge of audio editing software

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

