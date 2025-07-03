Amanda Lee Joins TJ and JRod on OKC’s KJ103 Morning Show

Amanda Lee is joining TJ and JRod for mornings at Oklahoma City’s KJ103 (KJYO). Lee comes to the position from JetFuel, where she worked as an event producer. She has also held team leadership roles at Mosaic and began her career with Royal Caribbean.

iHeartMedia Oklahoma City Senior Vice President of Programming JJ Ryan said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Amanda Lee to the KJ103 family. Her dynamic energy, quick wit, and magnetic personality make her the perfect addition to TJ, Amanda, & JRod in the Morning.”

Lee stated, “I started listening to the morning show on KJ103 as a high school senior in Noble, Oklahoma, on my drive to school. Never in a million years did I imagine I’d one day be fortunate enough to join the ranks of a team that I once thought were the absolute coolest people on the planet. I can’t wait to help the fine folks of Oklahoma start their days off with my patented dose of energy, enthusiasm, and excitement.”