Halfway There: The 2025 Radio Executive Midyear Roundtable

Six months in, 2025 has been anything but predictable. From shock regulatory shifts and navigating agency declines to the accelerated integration of AI and unexpected alliances, radio is navigating a year full of curveballs – and the pitches keep coming.

Here at the halfway mark, Radio Ink spoke with five top leaders from across the industry to share their perspectives on the most significant developments so far, how their priorities have evolved, and what they’re focused on as the second half of the year unfolds.

What’s Been the Most Unexpected or Important Development in Radio So Far in 2025?

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley:



“On the positive side, we are very pleased with the increased demand in streaming audio and the positive research on the utilization of Quu with Ad Syncs and Content Partnerships. As an industry, including these offerings with OTA enables our brands to reach a larger, more encompassing audience.

We have all seen significant declines in agency business this year; these digital products will help offset these declines, in addition to other digital offerings and events.”

McVay Media President Mike McVay:



“For Radio – Greater acceptance of Artificial Intelligence in content creation and around administrative needs. Not replacing people, but enabling anyone to create graphics, manufacture audio elements, improve the appearance of social media platforms, and in marketing.

For Our Business – Content creators from Digital Platforms utilizing our services to provide intelligence, guidance, and history on intersecting with broadcasting.”

RAB CEO Mike Hulvey:



“The collaborative spirit that has taken shape over the last year and a half across the industry, and as a direct result, has led to significant achievements such as the Nielsen 3-minute qualifier modernization effort this past spring. RAB has been proud to participate and support these efforts, as well as lead our advocacy efforts with the launch of the ‘One Voice for Radio‘ initiative and the companion ‘THIS! Is Radio’ initiative touting radio’s position as the audio leader.”

Media Services Group Managing Director Bob Heymann:



“The most significant and potentially industry-altering development has been the strategic alliance between Audacy and iHeart. On the surface, it’s positioned as a content and distribution partnership — but to me, it feels like the opening move in a longer game. With both companies under pressure to reduce costs and compete in an increasingly digital audio world, this alliance could very well be a trial balloon for deeper integration — maybe even a merger down the line!

If that happens, it would be the biggest consolidation play in the modern history of U.S. radio — one that forces the FCC, advertisers, and competitors to rethink what dominance and scale mean in today’s fragmented media economy. Whether it materializes or not, the fact that these two longtime rivals are finding common cause is a signal that traditional competitive lines are blurring in the face of bigger strategic threats.”

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero:



“I think for radio, it would have to be the naming of Brendan Carr as FCC Chairman and the sudden and unexpected resignation of Commissioner Simington. We came into 2025 knowing who the next US President would be, but until January, we did not have a new Republican chair. At the same time, the loss of Commissioner Simington hurt because he was a friend to and very supportive of broadcasters.

Combined with the loss of Michael O’Rielly in President Trump’s first term, that makes the sudden loss of two very broadcaster-friendly FCC commissioners. The Chairman’s relationship with the broadcast industry is much more complicated. Still, his rapid instruction of the ‘Delete, Delete, Delete’ proceeding could end up changing the industry in profound ways.”

How Have Your Priorities Shifted Since January?

McVay Media President Mike McVay:

“Supplementation for services that are no longer easily performed internally within radio groups and individual clusters. Providing fractional leadership and advice/guidance for critical services that have been eliminated or downgraded because of financial pressure within the industry. Executing strategies and the implementation of what heretofore was important to be based on-site. The technology exists today for many operational needs to be cloud-based.”

RAB CEO Mike Hulvey:

“We have sharpened our priorities. For instance, the demand for enhanced data and measurement is a resounding one from both the buy side as well as broadcasters, and that is a key focus of RAB’s Executive Committee and staff. Additionally, we’ve been hard at work on developing and producing resources addressing radio’s perceptions, or more aptly, we should say misperceptions.

The new series of powerful tools will be released later this month, designed in collaboration with the RAB Advocacy Committee. The new series of powerful tools will be released later this month, designed in collaboration with the RAB Advocacy Committee and will be made available to broadcasters.”

Media Services Group Managing Director Bob Heymann:

“Well, my priority has definitely shifted to improving my golf game — but unfortunately, that hasn’t gone as planned either!

Jokes aside, with so much uncertainty in radio – from the FCC’s pending decisions to questions about industry consolidation – much of the first half of the year has felt like ‘wait and see’ mode. Clients are exploring strategic moves, but many are holding off until they have more clarity. My role has shifted to scenario planning: helping broadcasters prepare for several possible outcomes, rather than betting on one direction too early.”

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero:

“Picking one issue out of many, I’ve been telling clients, and especially radio clients, to expect delays at the FCC. Things were already slow, but with the loss of so many staffers in the Media Bureau, the processing of applications, and especially assignment and transfer applications, is slower still. So leave room in your transactional timeline for such delays.”

If you could change one narrative about radio going into the back half of 2025, what would it be – and how do we collectively change it?

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley:

“Our brands reach a massive audience, including OTA, online, and visual displays. We are able to offer cross-channel marketing solutions to our clients, addressing the needs of our customers. We must continue to get this message out.

Our primary competition is Big Tech, so as an industry, we must continue to message the attributes of our brands and products to both our audience and customers. One thing that will be helpful towards competing with Big Tech is to eliminate outdated regulations, particularly the antiquated ownership rules we are under today.”

What Is the #1 Issue You Have Your Eye on for the Second Half of the Year?

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley:

“One of the biggest issues we are facing during the second half of the year is the continued decline in traditional agency business and the negative comps from political. How do we offset these declines? We are very focused on addressing this with a sharp eye on streaming audio, Quu, and other digital products.

In addition, I truly feel that we should make the buying cycle easier and less cumbersome for our clients. As an industry, we should be working together to develop a direct sell platform for our customers to use, just like other digital platforms/products.

Finally, we should be utilizing AI to help streamline our processes and become more efficient.”

McVay Media President Mike McVay:

“The economy. We appear to be in an advertising recession, possibly based on the fear of a recession or the unknown impact of tariffs on advertisers’ revenue streams. We should know more about where we are by the start of Q4. There will be smart advertisers who will see this time as an opportunity to market when their competitors are not. Being watchful of those entities is important, as we will then be prepared to be opportunistic.”

RAB CEO Mike Hulvey:

“We are focused on our membership and ensuring RAB is poised to meet their needs, especially as the business is rapidly evolving. We want and need to be in lock step with where broadcasters are and understanding what they need to help them grow, while at the same time doing the same with our advertising clients and understanding what they need in order to grow their businesses.”

Media Services Group Managing Director Bob Heymann:

“All eyes are on the FCC. Whether or not they move forward on revising ownership limits could reshape the local radio landscape. If those rules change, it could create a flurry of activity: clusters realigning, smaller players looking to exit, and buyers rethinking what scale looks like in 2025 and beyond. The uncertainty has slowed some deals – but if resolution comes, it could unlock suppressed value across the board.”

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Partner Frank Montero:

“If I had to pick one, it would have to be multiple ownership, and for radio specifically, the lifting of market caps and subcaps. The radio industry has been waiting for this since Ajit Pai was FCC Chairman. No matter how it plays out, I think we are bound to see some relaxation and that will lead to a spike in radio transactions and radio market consolidation.”