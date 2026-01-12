Rhett Akins Joins Clint Black, Steve Wariner for CRS Acoustic Alley

Rhett Akins, Jim Beavers, and The Warren Brothers will join the lineup for Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley at Country Radio Seminar 2026, adding more songwriting firepower to one of the event’s signature traditions.

Akins, whose career began in the 1990s with chart-topping hits like “That Ain’t My Truck” and “Don’t Get Me Started,” has since become one of Nashville’s most successful songwriters, penning 36 No. 1 hits for artists including Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett. Beavers, a nine-time chart-topper and former CMA Chairman, has written for stars like Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, and Tim McGraw.

The Warren Brothers, Brett and Brad, have scored hits for Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Toby Keith while earning Grammy nominations and building a reputation as sharp, authentic storytellers.

The newly announced hitmakers join previously confirmed performers Clint Black, Steve Wariner, and Paul Overstreet, who will headline this year’s Acoustic Alley with a celebration of 1990s country music.

Hosted by Fitz of Country Top 40, the 13th annual Acoustic Alley highlights the storytelling and songcraft at the heart of country radio, offering an intimate evening of performances from some of the genre’s most accomplished writers and artists. The experience is scheduled for Thursday, March 19.

Last week, Country Radio Broadcasters revealed that Kelsey Hart, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, John Morgan, Meghan Patrick, and Josh Ross will headline the 54th annual New Faces of Country Music Show, co-presented by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

CRS 2026 will take place March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel, based around five core themes: Sales & Revenue, Innovation & Efficiency, Resilience & Storytelling, Music Discovery, and Talent Engagement.