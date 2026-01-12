Challenging Environment Getting More Challenging In Sales

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that businesspeople are wide-eyed and looking closely at budgets. There is confusion since we are 26 years into a new Century and can stop talking about “the new Century.” Clients need to see lower risk, they need to see something fresh, new, exciting and something that they understand will change the game for them.

Ask yourself: What makes us different, special, surprising and innovative to prospects?

Hint: You keep showing up with that same ole show, you will see a lot more doors close .

Are you reimagining your sales and focusing on branding your people? Are you reinventing how you get appointments? Are you asking clients to get vulnerable with you about their real goals and how they want to tell their authentic story? Are you and your sellers willing to lay down the excuse “Clients don’t want to see sellers anymore?” Clients never wanted to see sellers ; they seek solutions. Are you willing to set higher “time spent selling” goals, including more prospecting (including cold-calling), more completed CNAs and more performed presentations in person? Are you focused on where money has traditionally been or where it is soon to arrive? Money never stands still. It always moves.

Are you willing to retool now that the 21st Century isn’t new anymore?

Are you willing to reposition and maybe repurpose your sales mission to apply to the new standards clients need to see from a true winner in 2026?

Things have changed. I’ll give you that. Now listen: Things always change – That’s the game.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected].