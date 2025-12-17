‘Operation Santa Paws’ Drives Dollars To Chicago Pet Charities

The Hubbard Radio Classic Rocker serving the Windy City and northern suburbs toward Racine, Wisc., has raised a significant amount of dollars to local pet-related causes through its ninth annual “Operation Santa Paws” fundraising event.

WDRV “97.1 The Drive” attracted $36,063 in donations through the effort, which included online donations and a live event in Schaumburg, Ill., benefiting pets and families across the region. The campaign was led by morning pair Sherman and Tingle and concluded with a live broadcast at a Jewel Osco store. Listeners donated pet food, supplies, toys, and cash during the two-week initiative.

WDRV also partnered with Chicago’s Anti Cruelty organization to support animals without permanent homes. Donations helped provide food and resources for pets served by the organization during the holiday season.

Anti-Cruelty President Darlene Duggan said, "Anti-Cruelty is grateful for everyone who stepped up to support Operation: Santa Paws this year! That includes our friends at FREE Pet Cremation, who boosted the campaign with a generous donation and match challenge. Thanks to the community's support, Anti-Cruelty will continue to provide services to help thousands of pets and people in the coming year. Thank you to the Drive and their loyal listeners for supporting our vision to build a humane Chicago!"