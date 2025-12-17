An Audacy Star In Cleveland’s Over the Rainbow Charity

A Cleveland FM radio station owned by Audacy raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in a fundraiser conducted on Friday that resulted in additional support to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

A total of $224,800 was raised by WDOK-FM “Star 102” during its 23rd Rainbow Radiothon. Thus far, the station is responsible for raising over $6.8 million since 2003.

The radiothon was helmed by Star 102 morning hosts Jen Toohey and Tim Richards. The broadcast included patient stories and information about hospital services throughout the day.

UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital also recognized Toohey and Richards with golden microphones during the event for their long-term involvement with the radiothon. The hosts have helped the fundraiser raise over $3 million overall cumulative total since they took to hosting the radiothon in 2013.

“Year after year, I’m astounded by the selfless contributions from our audience,” Audacy Cleveland Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jeff Miller said. “It’s fulfilling to see what Star 102’s hard work can accomplish during this season of giving. Hearing the appreciation and positivity over the air has made the reward much greater.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.