A ‘BIG’ Donation To CHOP Proves Audacy FM Loves Local Kids

The Classic Hits radio station owned by Audacy serving its home market of Philadelphia is celebrating a big — no pun intended — fundraising total in support of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

WOGL “BIG 98.1” raised a total of $285,629 from listeners in its 24th annual radiothon, now named “Big 98.1 Loves Our Kids” after branding changes at the station since 2001.

The two-day fundraiser took place between December 11-12, and benefited the local hospital’s Child Life, Education, and Creative Arts Therapy Department. The radiothon was led by morning host Coop, who broadcast throughout both days. Interviews featured patients and families who shared experiences related to care received at the hospital. Funds supported CHOP’s Child Life Specialists and therapy services focused on education, emotional support, therapeutic play, and creative arts programs.

“Child Life Specialists at CHOP are true heroes,” said Audacy/Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff. “They bring comfort, strength and joy to kids and families during their most challenging moments. The BIG 98.1 Loves Our Kids Radiothon is a cherished tradition for our community and us, and it wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous generosity of our listeners and advertisers.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.