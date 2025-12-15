LABF Calls On Collins To Serve As Executive Director

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has appointed Mary Collins as Executive Director, starting January 1. LABF’s tenured Treasurer, Collins will partner with the LABF Board of Directors and the Library of American Broadcasting Collection team at the University of Maryland.

Her new role guids the Foundation’s key initiatives, including its preservation grants, educational programming, and the Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts awards luncheon.

Collins currently leads her own advisory firm, MMC Solutions. She previously spent nearly two decades as President and CEO of the Media Financial Management Association and its subsidiary, the Broadcast Cable Credit Association. Before joining MFM, Collins held sales, marketing, and business development roles at national cable programming networks including the Television Food Network and Rainbow Programming Services’ SportsChannel Chicago, Bravo, and American Movie Classics.

In addition to her work with the LABF, Collins serves as a member and Gracie Awards judge for the Alliance for Women in Media.

Outgoing LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman said Collins’ appointment comes at an important moment in the Foundation’s growth. “Mary’s leadership, deep industry knowledge, and passion for media’s history and future make her the ideal person to help guide the LABF into its next chapter. Her proven ability to build strong organizations -including her longtime contributions to the LABF – and her collaborative spirit align perfectly with our mission to preserve and celebrate the history of broadcasting.”