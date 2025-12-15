Rady, Set, Go: iHeartMedia Giveathon Tops $415K in San Diego

iHeartMedia San Diego has raised over $415,000 during the 8th annual Rady Children’s Giveathon. The two-day event involved all eight of the broadcaster’s area stations, supporting programs for local patients and families via call-ins, texts, and online giving.

Funds raised for Rady Children’s Hospital helped support technology, research, care access for uninsured children, and services for patients and families throughout the region.

iHeartMedia San Diego Market President Noreen Ippolito said, “The generosity of our listeners will help ensure that every child gets the best care possible, right here in our community.”

