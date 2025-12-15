Chaz and AJ’s 99.1 PLR Toy Drive Delivers $225K Of Fun

Connoisseur Media’s 99.1 PLR (WPLR) has raised $225,000 during the Chaz and AJ Crabtree Motor Group Toy Drive in New Haven. The event took place on December 12 and supported families in need across Connecticut through toy and monetary donations.

All donations benefited BH Care, Boys and Girls Village, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, The Center for Family Justice, Family Centered Services of CT, Holiday for Giving in Wallingford, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

The live broadcast included musical performances and appearances by Connecticut Comptroller Sean Scanlon, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, WFSB’s Scot Haney, and concert promoter Jimmy Koplik. Governor Ned Lamont and US Senator Richard Blumenthal also attended the event.

WPLR co-host Chaz said, “We were blown away by the generosity we saw today. Every toy and every dollar donated will help make the holidays brighter for kids in our communities. We can’t thank our listeners, partners, and supporters enough.”

WPLR co-host AJ added, “The best part about Christmas morning is knowing that a child is opening a present, especially those who otherwise may not have received one.”

