Chicago’s WFMT Refreshes Morning Lineup With Jan Weller

Chicago Classical music outlet WFMT has named weekend host and producer Jan Weller as the new weekday host of Morning Music. Taking his place, station personality Kristina Lynn will serve as maestro for Saturday and Sunday mornings starting December 20.

Weller has been part of WFMT since 1995, serving in multiple roles. He began his radio career at Miami University in Ohio, later working for public radio stations in North Carolina, Oregon, and Wisconsin. His work for the WFMT Radio Network has taken him abroad to Israel and South Africa.

Lynn joined WFMT in 2020 and has hosted live performances and artist interviews for Rush Hour Concerts and the Grant Park Music Festival. She previously worked in production at New York’s WQXR.

Weller said, “WFMT has been my musical home for many years, and it’s an honor to be with our listeners to start the day. I look forward to sharing familiar favorites, new discoveries, and the sense of curiosity and joy that classical music can bring to the morning.”

Lynn remarked, “One of my favorite things about my role at WFMT is welcoming all types of listeners to classical music, whether they’re lifelong fans or just getting started. The weekend morning playlists are full of both lively and introspective musical moments, and I can’t wait to share them all with the WFMT audience.”

WFMT Head of Programming and Operations Roger Wight added, “The voices of our hosts are the heart of WFMT. I’m thrilled that listeners will enjoy friendly companionship and an inviting mix of classical music with Jan on weekdays and Kristina on weekends. Both bring an engaging presence and unique musical perspective to mornings on WFMT.”