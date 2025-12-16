When I Left Day-to-Day Radio, Here’s What I Took

After decades in the business of radio, coaching talent, programming stations, living and breathing the various formats I had the pleasure of being a part of, I thought stepping away from the day-to-day would be a clean break. Done! Finished! Let’s move on.

On the contrary! I didn’t realize how much radio had shaped me until I stood back a few years back, and, in no way, was it a feeling of being on the “outside.” What surprised me most? How much of it I took and continue to take with me. Not the job. Not the station. But the mindset, the skills, the mission.

I took the ability to spot potential in someone; even when they don’t see it yet. I developed the habit of listening not just for words, but for emotion and authenticity. I took the instinct to help people shape what they do into something that connects. And those things? They’ve proven just as valuable outside the studio as they were inside.

Since leaving the full-time grind, I’ve found myself coaching people far beyond radio: from doctors learning to speak with authority in media interviews, to professionals refining their presentations, and to recording artists, both signed and independent, relating their craft to radio and the rest of media. Hearing several new artists tell me that this was exactly what they needed before visiting radio was more than enough in my mind.

What has amazed me is how universal the principles of great communication are. The stage may change, but the performance fundamentals never do.

Even more unexpectedly, I rediscovered a voice of my own through writing. Writing has become a huge, new, and satisfying outlet for me. Not just to reflect on the industry I grew up in, but to weave in personal stories that speak to a wider audience. (You’re reading an example right now!) I’ve realized that industry commentary lands harder when it’s wrapped in lived experience. People want to know what we think — but even more, they want to know what we’ve been through.

Ironically (or maybe perfectly) that’s something I had been coaching talent about for years. I always encouraged them to bring their personal lives into their content. Not for the sake of ego, but because audiences relate to real experiences. They empathize. They feel it. Writing reminded me how powerful that lesson really is. You must have the heart and the humility to do it.

What I’ve learned is this: leaving radio didn’t end my work. As a matter of fact, it expanded it. The purpose that powered my radio career – helping others communicate, perform, and connect – is the same purpose that drives me today. Only now, the format is broader. The audience is wider. The impact, in many ways, feels much deeper.

If you might be standing at the edge of a career transition and wondering what you’ll lose, let me offer this: you’re likely carrying more with you than you think. The best parts of your career aren’t left behind. They’re built in. You just have to find new ways to use them… and you will. Trust me on that.

I still love radio. I always will. But what I’ve found beyond it is a different kind of fulfillment: one rooted in everything I brought with me when I walked out the studio door.

If anything I’ve written here resonates with you, I hope it gives you a little peace heading into the holidays.