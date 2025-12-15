Lotus Realigns Hank and Fox Sports In Vegas FM Signal Swap

Lotus Broadcasting is giving two of its Las Vegas stations new FM homes in a signal swap that will see Classic Country formatted HANK FM (KXPT-HD2) move to 98.9 FM, as Fox Sports Vegas (KKGK-AM) and the Vegas Golden Knights switch to 94.7 FM beginning December 18.

HANK FM will remain on its digital subchannel home, while the Golden Knights get a stronger FM signal and new HD feed for broader coverage across the Las Vegas Valley. The team’s AM home on 1340 AM remains in place, and games will also air on KOMP-HD2, extending access to fans region-wide.

Lotus purchased the 94.7 FM translator from Educational Media Foundation for $400,000 in March.

All existing Golden Knights programming will remain intact on the new frequency, including broadcasts with Dan D’Uva and Gary Lawless, along with pregame and postgame coverage hosted by Ryan Wallis. The VGK Insider Show with Wallis and Daren Millard will also continue unchanged.

Lotus said the realignment ensures both brands benefit from improved signal strength and continuity for listeners.