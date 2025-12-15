iHeartMedia’s WOR Welcomes Curtis Sliwa After WABC Dispute

After a public falling out with Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis during his New York City mayoral run, former WABC host Curtis Sliwa is temporarily returning to New York City radio with iHeartMedia at 710 WOR as guest host for The Mark Simone Show.

The Guardian Angels founder will step in for Simone from December 22 through January 2, marking his first on-air appearance since the end of his 2025 mayoral campaign. Sliwa previously hosted multiple dayparts on the News/Talk station.

Catsimatidis says he “recommended” that Sliwa, the Republican candidate, exit the race to lead more voters to independent candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in favor of now-Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani. Sliwa accused WABC of favoring Cuomo and betraying him and told Sid Rosenberg on-air, “You will never see me ever in the studios of WABC again, never, no matter how this election turns out.”

While Catsimatidis expressed his belief that Sliwa would come back after the election, Sliwa appears to be holding to his words for now.

WOR Program Director Tom Cuddy said, “Curtis is a true New York original. His energy, knowledge of the city and ability to connect with listeners make him one of the most compelling voices in talk radio. We’re excited to have him on WOR for the holidays.”

Reflecting on his return to WOR, Sliwa said, “I have been in talk radio for 36 years, but ironically it all began when I was a guest on the Arlene Francis show on WOR in 1971. I’ve been talking on the radio ever since, and it doesn’t get any better than to do it back on WOR, where it all started for me.”

Sliwa added, “I’m honored to fill in for Mark Simone. I have worked with him; I have competed against him. He has more connections to those in the know than anyone in New York City.”