Radio’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally Climbs by $1.8M in Week Five

At the Week Five update of Radio Ink’s 2025 Season of Giving Tally, stations nationwide raised and collected $1.8 million in confirmed charitable impact, including efforts on hunger relief, pediatric care, child protection, and winter assistance across the United States.

In Vermont, Pamal Broadcasting’s Catamount Radio cluster raised $115,000 through Wheels For Warmth for heating assistance and collected 16,160 pounds of food valued at $32,320 during its Stuff A Bus campaign.

Hubbard Radio’s WJJY 106.7 in Central Minnesota raised $110,692 in its 32nd Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse, supporting prevention and protection programs across four counties. Zoellner Media Group’s KRMG and Make-A-Wish set a new station record in Tulsa with $393,000 raised during the Stories of Light fundraiser, funding 53 wishes for children and families.

iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Alt 104.5 raised $58,840 for City of Hope with its Friendsgiving Concert for a Cause, while iHeart Augusta secured $291,617 through the 25th Annual Cares for Kids Radio and Telethon benefiting Wellstar Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Stations from coast to coast continue to lead with listener-driven generosity, from local food bank collaborations and warm clothing drives to annual hospital fundraisers and on-air giving campaigns, totalling more than $8.6 million. Submit your good news to Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for inclusion in the national count.

To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen