How Great Reps Make It Right When Things Go Wrong

When a client is upset, a radio sales rep faces one of the greatest tests in the business: the moment when expectations aren’t met, and emotions are elevated. Some reps fear it. Others know mistakes can happen AND they can be relationship opportunities (if you are the client advocate).

But these moments — if handled skillfully — can actually become turning points that deepen trust and strengthen long-term partnerships. The key is knowing how to respond with intention, humility, and urgency.

We are in a service business. Whatever you do, don’t run from this challenge as an opportunity.

The first step is simple but powerful: listen without defending. Let the client express what went wrong and how it affected them. Most clients care as much about being heard as they do about the solution. Interruptions, excuses, and explanations usually make things worse. Instead, let them get it all out. This alone reduces tension and sets the stage for productive dialogue.

Next, take clear responsibility — even if the problem wasn’t entirely your fault. Clients respect reps who say, “I hear you, and we’re going to fix this,” more than those who hide behind policy, blame others, or justify errors. Accountability is magnetic; it shows professionalism and maturity.

If you “skate” on this important responsibility, it can permanently end the relationship and that is a result you don’t want.

The third step is to diagnose the issue with precision. Identify what broke down — communication, execution, expectations, timing — and summarize it back to the client so they know you fully understand the situation.

Clarity builds confidence.

Once you understand the issue, immediately present a plan. Solutions should be timely, specific, and measurable. Whether it’s adding bonus spots, adjusting schedules, re-voicing creative, improving reporting, or conducting an on-site visit, the client needs to see that you’re committed to making things right. They need to see this in your eyes. It’s personal.

But the real opportunity lies in transformation. After resolving the problem, follow up with something that turns the mistake into value: better insights, a more strategic plan, added attention, or new ideas tied to their business goals.

When a client sees that a problem led to improvements they wouldn’t have otherwise received, they don’t remember the mistake as much as the recovery.

And that is the job; give the client certainty that continuing with you is a dependable winning decision.

In fact, handled correctly, the recovery becomes the story — and the relationship becomes stronger because of it. Stronger relationships are everything in our business.

Clients don’t expect perfection, but they do expect effort, ownership, and partnership. When a rep delivers those things, even an upset client can become one of their most loyal advocates.