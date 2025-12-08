FCC Sets New Deadline for Foreign Sponsorship Compliance

Originally set to take full effect today, the FCC’s Media Bureau has postponed compliance for its revised foreign sponsorship identification rules, giving broadcasters a new deadline to meet disclosure requirements some say are burdensome and constitutionally flawed.

Though portions of the framework took effect in August 2024, the Commission initially set a December 8 deadline for full implementation. Friday’s Public Notice extends that window by six months, meaning only new leases and renewals executed on or after June 7, 2026, must comply with the updated certification standards.

Adopted in June 2024 on a 3–2 party-line vote, the rules stem from an FCC inquiry into foreign-sponsored content such as Radio Sputnik and replace the 2021 “duty of inquiry” process struck down by the DC Circuit in 2022. The new version requires broadcasters to verify whether airtime lessees are acting on behalf of a foreign government and disclose that relationship on-air. Licensees can either obtain an FCC-provided certification from lessees or document search results from designated federal databases, with annual re-verification for long-term leases.

The effort, designed to increase transparency around foreign government-provided programming, has drawn strong opposition from broadcasters and industry groups, led by the National Association of Broadcasters.

In January, the NAB urged the Office of Management and Budget to reject the rule expansion, calling it unlawful, excessive, and inconsistent with federal directives to reduce regulatory burden. The group said the requirements compel broadcasters to collect certifications from obviously domestic entities, such as schools, local governments, and nonprofits, and rely on outdated data that undercounts the number of affected stations. Citing recent executive orders directing agencies to repeal or revise unauthorized and economically harmful regulations, the NAB warned that the FCC’s plan imposes “needless paperwork and economic strain,” urging major revisions or outright rejection.

The NAB also argues the expanded rules unfairly target political and public service content, warning they could chill protected speech. While commercial ads are exempt, the rules still cover issue advocacy, paid public-service announcements, and religious programming sponsored by foreign entities.