WYPR’s Tom Hall Takes New Role as Senior News Analyst

Tom Hall will step down from daily hosting duties on Baltimore Public Media’s 88.1 (WYPR) in early 2026 to take a new role as Senior News Analyst. In his new role, he will continue interviews, analysis, and reporting across station programming.

Hall joined WYPR in 2003 as a cultural contributor before taking over Midday. Over two decades, he has guided the program’s public affairs coverage, including earning a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2020. In January, Hall begins a three-day hosting schedule from Tuesday to Thursday during the search for a full-time host. He then shifts fully into his analyst role.

Hall said, “It has been my honor and privilege to host Midday for the past 10 years, to be the steward of this storied show, and to be in conversation with a great community of engaged listeners who share an interest in exploring new ideas and solutions to the challenges we face. I am choosing to step back from host duties to give someone else the opportunity to bring their perspective to our show. I’ll continue to engage with WYPR listeners in my new role, contributing interviews, reporting and commentary to Midday and other programs.” Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler said, “Tom Hall’s leadership, insight, and generosity as a broadcaster have shaped Midday into one of Maryland’s most trusted forums for civil conversation and thoughtful journalism. His curiosity about the world and his abiding commitment to our listeners have left an indelible mark on our community and WYPR. We are grateful that Tom will continue to be a guiding voice and a vital contributor in his new role. As we expand our investment in original local programming and grow our newsroom, Tom’s continued presence ensures we will remain grounded in the values and strengths that have defined WYPR for more than two decades.” Board of Directors Chair Dr. Bradley L. Schlaggar said, “Tom’s talent and wisdom, along with his remarkable depth and breadth of knowledge, have made him an essential voice for Baltimore and Maryland. On behalf of Baltimore Public Media’s board of directors, we celebrate his contributions and congratulate him on this next chapter in his extraordinary career.”