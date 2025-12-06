In Dallas, The Fan Hosts A $77k Masterpiece For Charity

Midday hosts Kevin Hageland and Cory Mageors for Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan (KRLD) in Dallas raised $77,000 during the station’s 12th annual Piece-a-Thon fundraiser, supporting two non-profits through a daylong live broadcast featuring local sports stars and guests.

The marathon K&C Masterpiece broadcast featured guest appearances from former Texas Rangers players Derek Holland and Will “The Thrill” Clark, Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Goaltender Marty Turco, Rangers infielder Jake Burger, and actor Flula Borg.

Of the funds raised, $60,000 will go to My Possibilities, a nonprofit providing continued education for adults with Down Syndrome, Autism, and other cognitive disabilities. Mageors’ family has a personal connection to the organization following a health event involving his daughter at birth.

The remaining $17,000 will benefit The Sandlot Children’s Charity, which supports children with physical and intellectual disabilities who wish to participate in sports, helping them access athletic opportunities that build inclusion and confidence.

Mageors said, “We love the opportunity to spotlight our favorite community causes with the platform that 105.3 The Fan and Audacy provide. Our turn it on, leave it on, listeners make every second of this yearly marathon broadcast adventure worth the effort.”

