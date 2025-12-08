De Napoli to Lead Revenue Growth Across Platforms at APM

American Public Media has promoted Thomas De Napoli to Vice President, Head of Sales and Underwriting, where he will lead APM and Minnesota Public Radio’s national and regional teams in multi-channel revenue growth across digital, broadcast, and live events.

Since joining APMG in 2020, De Napoli has led the organization’s digital underwriting transformation and launched the SmartCPM Network, a public-media-led digital audio marketplace merging podcast and streaming inventory. He is also overseeing the implementation of a new cross-platform order management system designed to align APMG’s ad-tech infrastructure with national publishers.

De Napoli said, “In an industry chasing scale at all costs, the most radical thing you can do today is to build for depth. To serve audiences who seek out quality, truth, and real connection. That’s what unlocks the most powerful forces in media: loyalty, curiosity, and genuine engagement. It’s not just good for the mission, it’s good business.”