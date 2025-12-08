Catamount Radio Drives Winter Relief Across Central Vermont

Pamal Broadcasting’s Catamount Radio is deepening its winter relief work in Vermont, driving multiple campaigns that brought in funds, food, and more to help Rutland-area families navigate the holiday season and the colder months of the year.

This year’s Wheels For Warmth effort raised approximately $115,000 through tire sales and cash contributions to assist vulnerable Vermonters with winter heating needs. The campaign ran October 23–25 and featured a live broadcast from 105.3 Cat Country (WJEN) with additional support from Rock 94.5 (WDVT), Z97.1 (WZRT), 98.1 WJJR, and 100.1 WSYB.

The 31st Annual Stuff A Bus event took place from November 6–8. Live coverage on 98.1 WJJR and 100.1 WSYB, along with support from the full Catamount Radio cluster, helped collect 16,160 pounds of food and nearly $42,000. Donations will benefit the Salvation Army of Rutland, BROC Community Action, and the Rutland Community Cupboard, with all resources staying in the local community.

The giving isn’t over yet, either.

Catamount Radio will again serve as media sponsor for the Gift of Life Marathon Blood Drive, which runs December 9–19. The 2025 goal is to surpass last year’s total of 459 pints. WJJR and WSYB will broadcast live from the final day of the event.

The cluster is also promoting the 53rd annual WSYB Christmas Fund, which runs through December 12 on 100.1 WSYB and 98.1 WJJR. The fundraising tradition began in 1972 after a young boy wrote a letter asking Santa for blankets and boots for his younger brother, concerned about the cold coming through their cardboard-covered window. The story remains central to the campaign, which continues to draw strong support from families across Rutland.

