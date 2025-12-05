Federated Media Picks Bear Handler Guderian For Ops Spot

Federated Media has promoted Kyle Guderian to Director of Operations for its Fort Wayne and South Bend clusters in Indiana. Guderian has served as Program Director for 98.9 The Bear (WBYR) in Fort Wayne and its counterpart, WRBR, in South Bend since 2019.

Before joining Federated Media, Guderian spent 16 years with Emmis Communications, where he rose to Director of Marketing for its four former St. Louis FM stations. He also held operations leadership roles at WLUP and WKQX in Chicago and previously worked at WEJE in Fort Wayne, WKBH-AM & FM and WFBZ in La Crosse, WI, and WEQX in Manchester, VT.

Federated Media Director of Programming and Chief Strategy Officer James Derby stated, “Kyle has been instrumental in elevating our on-air execution, promotions strategy, and workflow alignment. This expanded role reflects the impact he’s already made across our brands.”