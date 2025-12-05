WJZA Smooth Jazz Serves Up Holiday Hope Across Atlanta

Davis Broadcasting’s WJZA Smooth Jazz 101/100 (WJZA-AM) provided holiday meals to 200 Atlanta families on November 22. In partnership with Mabra Law and Georgia Power, each family received a turkey, potatoes, onions, collard greens, rolls, and a McDonald’s gift card.

All remaining food items were donated to Victory Outreach Church.

Davis Broadcasting Atlanta Vice President Greg Davis Jr. said, “So many families in our community have been struggling for months, and we knew the holidays would only deepen that burden. Our Turkey and Food Giveaway was simply our way of stepping up and helping those who need it most. Serving our neighbors is at the heart of what we do, and we’re grateful we could provide some comfort and support during this season.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.