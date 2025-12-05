When The Jobs Are There – But The People Aren’t

A few weeks ago, I drove past a local manufacturing plant with a big banner stretched across the fence: “NOW HIRING – APPLY ONLINE.”

Out here, those words hit differently.

Most folks in my county don’t scroll job boards on their lunch breaks. Many don’t even have reliable cell service once they turn off the main road. Work doesn’t spread by algorithm in the heartland: it spreads by radio, by neighbors, by someone mentioning it over breakfast at the local diner. Here, a job isn’t something you click into. It’s something you hear about.

The funny thing is, the jobs are here. The workers are here. What’s missing is the message that connects the two.

You see it everywhere: “Help Wanted” signs nailed to barn fences, taped to feed store windows, stapled to bulletin boards next to lost-dog flyers and 4-H announcements. Some of the best jobs in rural counties never make it into the hands – or the ears – of the people who’d take them tomorrow.

Not because they’re invisible. But because the communication is.

The Workforce Reality

Rural America isn’t short on talent, it’s short on access. Jobs don’t sit empty because people don’t want them. They sit empty because the path between workers and work has slowly eroded.

Across the country, small towns are facing some of the tightest labor shortages in decades. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, many rural states have as few as 41 available workers for every 100 open jobs, a gap even wider in agricultural and manufacturing regions.

Yet somehow the narrative persists that rural America is “shrinking” or “inactive.”

Spend a week in farm country, and that myth dissolves.

Most people I know work more than one job, myself included. Seasonal work folds straight into year-round work, and side gigs aren’t “extra.” They’re how you keep the numbers lined up between bills, taxes, planting, harvest, school sports, and whatever winter decides to dump on the driveway.

The problem isn’t motivation. It’s visibility.

A job posted online is invisible if your internet drops half the day.

A job fair an hour away is impossible if your truck needs brakes you can’t afford until payday.

A hiring center two counties over might as well be across the state if you’re sharing one car between three working adults.

Businesses feel it too.

According to the NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Report (2024), 36% of small business owners have job openings they cannot fill, a historically high level that hasn’t budged in more than two years.

At the root of it all is a problem no algorithm can fix: a communication gap.

The Retail Reality: When the Store Leaves Town

If you really want to understand how access disappears in a rural community, watch what happens when a store closes.

It starts quietly. A handwritten sign on the door, maybe a rumor at the diner, and then one day you drive by and the lights are off. What feels like a mild inconvenience in a city hits completely differently out here.

When a store leaves a rural town, it doesn’t just remove a place to shop.

It removes fuel for the local economy.

It removes jobs young families depended on.

It removes the one place where people bumped into each other and said, “How’s your week going?”

And then the distance takes over.

Nearly one in five rural ZIP codes is now classified as a food desert, meaning families must travel far beyond their county line for groceries. Dollar stores fill some gaps, but not with fresh foods. Pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, and farm-supply shops are disappearing too.

Here in the heartland, every closure pushes families farther – sometimes 30, 50, even 60 miles – just to get basics. And when the nearest store is two counties away, a “Now Hiring” flyer taped to the door might as well be posted in another state.

This is the part planners often miss:

In rural America, access isn’t just about distance.

It’s about communication.

If people don’t hear that a store is hiring, they won’t know.

If a new location opens and the message stays online, it won’t reach the people who are actually driving past it.

If a retailer expands into a rural county but stops its budget at the metro DMA line, the workers you’re hoping to reach never get the memo.

And that’s where radio still carries more weight than most marketers realize.

Local stations are often the first to announce a grand opening.

The first to share change-of-hours updates.

The first to air “Now Hiring” messages when retailers are trying to rebuild teams.

Retailers who lean into rural radio aren’t “advertising” — they’re communicating survival information.

What’s new, what’s closing, what’s moving, what’s hiring, what’s returning — radio is still the thread that stitches a community together.

Because out here, the station on the dash is still the town square… even when the town square is gone.

Transportation Deserts: The Long Road Between Here & Help

If there’s one thing people tend to forget about rural America, it’s this: everything is far.

Not in a poetic way — in a “30 miles for groceries” way.

The grocery store is a drive.

Work is a drive.

The hospital is a long drive.

And when something closes or relocates?

Every drive gets longer.

Out here, transportation isn’t an inconvenience — it’s a barrier.

If your truck breaks down, you’re stuck.

If one car serves two working adults and a teenager with sports practice, the whole week can fall apart.

If a shift starts before sunrise or ends after dark, the road conditions become part of the job description.

It’s not that rural America won’t drive for work — it’s that sometimes the math just doesn’t work anymore.

I’ve talked to people who’ve turned down great jobs because the fuel cost alone would eat the paycheck. Others have had to quit because a vehicle issue made a two-county commute impossible.

This is where communication becomes everything.

According to Share of Ear, rural listeners spend one-third of their daily audio time with AM/FM, 21% more than urban listeners.

Out here, the voice on the dashboard isn’t background noise – it’s a lifeline.

Radio delivers the:

“Now Hiring” announcement

• “Second Shift Added” update

• “Job Fair Saturday” reminder

• “New Location Opening Next County Over” news

It reaches the people who are driving the longest, living the farthest, and working the hardest — exactly the people many employers say they “can’t find.”

Because in rural America, transportation may create the distance… but radio closes the gap.

Where Radio Fits: The Bridge Between Workers & Work

Here’s the part that always makes me smile: with all the hiring platforms, automated postings, funnels, and geo-targeted campaigns… the simplest solution is still the one sitting on the dashboard.

Radio.

In rural America, radio isn’t just background noise — it’s part of the rhythm of the day. It’s on before sunrise, after long shifts, and through every mile in between. And for workers who spend more time on the road than online, radio is more than a medium.

It’s the messenger.

Local stations do what digital rarely can — they turn information into connection.

A shift change becomes a conversation.

A job fair becomes an invitation.

A hiring push becomes a neighbor saying, “Hey, did you hear who’s hiring now?”

A new store opening becomes community news — not just a corporate update.

And unlike digital, radio reaches everyone — even the folks in dead zones, with limited data, or with old phones that barely hold a charge.

Every day, decisions happen behind the wheel:

Can I take that shift?

Is the pay worth the miles?

Is the new warehouse closer?

Who’s hiring in my county?

Radio answers those questions in real time.

It shows up when the internet doesn’t.

It fills the silence when the roads get long.

It keeps people connected when distance says they shouldn’t be.

That’s why, even in 2025, radio remains one of rural America’s most powerful workforce tools.

Every community stays connected in its own way. In cities, it might be notifications, apps, and alerts.

Out here, it’s still the familiar voice carried across a stretch of quiet road.

We may not have bus routes, subway lines, or ten hiring centers within three miles —

but what we do have are people who show up.

People who work hard.

People who listen.

People who care.

And more often than not, the station on the dash is the thread that ties all of that together.

Work doesn’t always start with a résumé. Opportunity doesn’t always start with a platform. Progress doesn’t always start online.

Sometimes opportunity doesn’t start online; it starts on the open road with the radio on.

Kathleen Miller Fink is a veteran of national radio sales with more than 22 years of experience advocating for broadcasters and advertisers in small and rural markets. She is also the Managing Partner of bisqqit, a geo-coded radio mapping platform that helps agencies, brands, and broadcasters unlock smarter, more efficient radio coverage.