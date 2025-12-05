SBS Trims Expenses, Records $2.8M Gain From Puerto Rico Sale

Even as overall revenue declined year-over-year, Spanish Broadcasting System more than doubled its third-quarter net income in 2025 compared to 2024’s Q3 results through aggressive expense reduction and the sale of its Puerto Rico television properties.

SBS reported net income of $1.39 million, up from $547,000 a year earlier. Operating expenses fell to $24.2 million from $27.07 million, helping offset a revenue drop to $31.26 million from $35.76 million. Operating income declined to $7.08 million from $8.7 million, while Station Operating Income fell to $9.84 million from $11.43 million.

The Miami-based broadcaster enjoyed a $2.83 million gain from the completed sale of its Mega TV operation in Puerto Rico in August.

SBS currently operates sixteen radio stations in New York, Florida, California, Illinois, and Puerto Rico as well as AIRE Radio Networks, which provides programming to more than 290 affiliates.

Company founder and CEO Raúl Alarcón Jr. said, “We remain committed to fully surfacing the value of our premier assets and positioning SBS as the premier dual over-the-air and digital audio destination for Latino consumers,” said Alarcón. “Despite the very challenging economic environment impacting our industry this year, we believe the strategic steps underway will position us to deliver significantly improved results as the overall economy regains its footing.”

Alarcón will discuss Q3 results during a conference call with analysts, investors, and bondholders on December 22.