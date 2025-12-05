Radio Positioned to Win in Growing Home-Equity Ad Market

Rising interest in home-equity borrowing is creating a high-power sales lane for radio. As lenders look to reach established homeowners, data shows AM/FM holds a unique edge in connecting banks, credit unions, and fintechs with qualified borrowers.

According to The Media Audit‘s latest National Aggregate, 58% of US adults own their homes, and 63% of those homeowners spend an average of 15.25 hours per week listening to radio. Among them, 5.2% hold a HELOC, which is 13% higher than the general market average of 4.6%. That places radio second only to newspapers (5.4%) among media users most likely to hold a HELOC, and ahead of outdoor (5.1%), podcasts (5.0%), television (4.8%), and digital platforms including internet (4.7%), audio streaming (4.6%), social media (4.5%), and video streaming (4.4%).

The Mortgage Bankers Association projects HELOC demand will continue rising by 9.5% in 2026 as more households leverage home equity for renovations, debt consolidation, and major expenses. The Media Audit data suggests these borrowers align closely with radio’s demographic core: adult homeowners aged 35–64 who are deeply engaged in local life and financial decision-making.

Among homeowners, HELOC ownership grows substantially with tenure. Just 2.9% of homeowners who have lived in their residence for a year or less hold a HELOC, while that share climbs to 5.5% for those in their homes for over a decade, and 6.3% among those with more than 20 years at the same address. That pattern, The Media Audit Regional Manager Jill Medina said, further supports radio’s advantage given its reach among long-established, higher-equity homeowners.

Medina noted that radio’s value extends beyond reach to the trust and familiarity that make complex financial messaging resonate. Formats such as News/Talk, AC, Classic Hits, and Country all over-index with homeowner audiences.

For sellers, Medina advises positioning radio as a problem-solving partner rather than a reach platform: “When you walk into a bank or credit union, don’t lead with ‘we have great reach.’ Lead with their growth problem.”

The report encourages stations to extend HELOC-focused campaigns across both broadcast and digital assets. Local station websites, newsletters, and podcasts can offer educational extensions through branded “HELOC 101” content, mortgage calculators, and lender-sponsored features that convert listener awareness into applications.